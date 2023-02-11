Rhode Island faces George Mason following Leggett’s 20-point game

Rhode Island Rams (8-15, 4-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-12, 5-7 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rhode Island Rams (8-15, 4-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-12, 5-7 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the George Mason Patriots after Ishmael Leggett scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 76-71 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Patriots are 11-2 on their home court. George Mason is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams are 4-7 against conference opponents. Rhode Island averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Polite is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Patriots. Josh Oduro is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Leggett is averaging 16.2 points and six rebounds for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.