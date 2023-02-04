Reynolds and the Wyoming Cowboys visit conference foe San Jose State

Wyoming Cowboys (7-14, 2-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (13-9, 4-5 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Wyoming Cowboys (7-14, 2-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (13-9, 4-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Reynolds and the Wyoming Cowboys visit Omari Moore and the San Jose State Spartans in MWC action.

The Spartans are 8-2 in home games. San Jose State scores 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 2-7 against MWC opponents. Wyoming has a 3-13 record against teams above .500.

The Spartans and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Reynolds is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Cowboys. Xavier Dusell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.