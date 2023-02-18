NEW YORK (AP) — The 38 remaining free agents: AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (2) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b.…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 38 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b.

CHICAGO (1) — Elvis Andrus, ss.

HOUSTON (3) — Jason Castro, c; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Will Smith, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Archie Bradley, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (5) — Chris Archer, rhp; Dylan Bundy, rhp; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Gary Sánchez, c; Miguel Sanó, 1b.

NEW YORK (2) — Zack Britton, lhp; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of.

OAKLAND (2) — Chad Pinder, of; Stephen Vogt, c.

TEXAS (1) — Kole Calhoun, of.

TORONTO (2) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; David Phelps, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Darren O’Day, rhp.

CINCINNATI (3) — Chase Anderson, rhp; Mike Minor, lhp; Donovan Solano, 2b.

COLORADO (2) — José Iglesias, ss; Scott Oberg, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — David Price, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Josh Lindblom, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

NEW YORK (1) — Tyler Naquin, of.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Brad Hand, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Ben Gamel, of.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Jurickson Profar, of-2b.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — José Álvarez, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Steve Cishek, rhp; Will Harris, rhp; Anibal Sánchez, rhp.

