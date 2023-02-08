Reid leads Merrimack against Stonehill after 22-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-14, 8-3 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-16, 7-4 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-14, 8-3 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-16, 7-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Ziggy Reid scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 70-66 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Warriors have gone 5-6 at home. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC scoring 59.4 points while shooting 40.6% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 8-3 against NEC opponents. Stonehill has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mykel Derring averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jordan Minor is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Max Zegarowski is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 12.5 points. Andrew Sims is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

