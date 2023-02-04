Range and the Alabama State Hornets host conference foe Grambling

Grambling Tigers (13-8, 6-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-16, 4-5 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (13-8, 6-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-16, 4-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Range and the Alabama State Hornets host Cameron Christon and the Grambling Tigers in SWAC action Saturday.

The Hornets have gone 4-1 at home. Alabama State is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 6-3 against conference opponents. Grambling is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Range is averaging 14.5 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Christon is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.