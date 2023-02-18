Radford visits Longwood for conference matchup

Radford Highlanders (17-11, 11-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-10, 10-5 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Radford Highlanders (17-11, 11-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-10, 10-5 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -4; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Wilkins and the Longwood Lancers host DaQuan Smith and the Radford Highlanders.

The Lancers have gone 11-2 at home. Longwood has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 11-4 in conference play. Radford is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 10 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Wilkins is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Smith is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.5 points. Bryan Antoine is shooting 50.3% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.