Radford takes on Gardner-Webb following Smith’s 24-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-11, 8-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (16-9, 10-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after DaQuan Smith scored 24 points in Radford’s 69-66 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Highlanders have gone 9-1 at home. Radford ranks seventh in the Big South with 12.2 assists per game led by Josiah Jeffers averaging 3.6.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 8-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 13.4 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by DQ Nicholas with 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.7 points. Bryan Antoine is averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Radford.

Nicholas is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 9-1, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

