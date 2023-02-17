Radford plays Longwood, aims for 7th straight road win

Radford Highlanders (17-11, 11-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-10, 10-5 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Radford Highlanders (17-11, 11-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-10, 10-5 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will try to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Highlanders take on Longwood.

The Lancers have gone 11-2 at home. Longwood is third in the Big South with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 1.9.

The Highlanders are 11-4 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks eighth in the Big South with 11.9 assists per game led by Josiah Jeffers averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.6 points. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Longwood.

DaQuan Smith is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

