Radford hosts Winthrop following McMahon’s 20-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (11-13, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-9, 9-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Winthrop Eagles (11-13, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-9, 9-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays the Radford Highlanders after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 76-74 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders have gone 8-1 at home. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 70.7 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Eagles are 6-5 in Big South play. Winthrop is sixth in the Big South with 12.2 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

Kelton Talford is averaging 15.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. McMahon is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 9-1, averaging 67.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.