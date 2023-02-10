Quisenberry leads Fordham against Davidson after 21-point showing

Fordham Rams (19-5, 7-4 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-12, 4-7 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (19-5, 7-4 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-12, 4-7 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces the Davidson Wildcats after Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points in Fordham’s 77-67 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 in home games. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 scoring 70.6 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Rams are 7-4 against conference opponents. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Quisenberry is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

