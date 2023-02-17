Quisenberry, Fordham Rams take on the VCU Rams

Fordham Rams (21-5, 9-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (19-7, 10-3 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (21-5, 9-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (19-7, 10-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces VCU in A-10 action Saturday.

The VCU Rams are 12-3 on their home court. VCU averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Fordham Rams are 9-4 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Shriver averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the VCU Rams, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17 points and 3.3 assists for the Fordham Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

