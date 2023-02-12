Quinnipiac visits Canisius after Staveskie’s 26-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-8, 8-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-18, 3-11 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-8, 8-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-18, 3-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Tahj Staveskie scored 26 points in Canisius’ 80-59 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Golden Griffins are 3-7 on their home court. Canisius has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

The Bobcats are 8-6 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Staveskie is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Dezi Jones is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bobcats. Ike Nweke is averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

