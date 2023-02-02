Quinnipiac takes home win streak into matchup with Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (10-11, 6-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-6, 7-4 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac…

Fairfield Stags (10-11, 6-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-6, 7-4 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Fairfield aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats have gone 7-2 at home. Quinnipiac is the MAAC leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 7.5.

The Stags are 6-5 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is second in the MAAC giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otieno is averaging eight points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Supreme Cook is averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.