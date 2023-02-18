Quinnipiac hosts Rider after Murray’s 26-point outing

Rider Broncs (14-10, 11-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-9, 9-7 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider…

Rider Broncs (14-10, 11-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-9, 9-7 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Dwight Murray Jr. scored 26 points in Rider’s 81-78 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bobcats are 8-3 on their home court. Quinnipiac ranks ninth in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Broncs have gone 11-4 against MAAC opponents. Rider averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Williams is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.8 points. Dezi Jones is averaging 12.1 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Mervin James is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs. Murray is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Broncs: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.