Quinnipiac hosts Murray and Rider

Rider Broncs (14-10, 11-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-9, 9-7 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rider Broncs (14-10, 11-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-9, 9-7 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Dwight Murray Jr. scored 26 points in Rider’s 81-78 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bobcats have gone 8-3 at home. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Luis Kortright averaging 3.8.

The Broncs are 11-4 against MAAC opponents. Rider is eighth in the MAAC shooting 32.7% from downtown. Adetokunbo Bakare leads the Broncs shooting 58.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Williams is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.8 points. Dezi Jones is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Murray is averaging 16.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Broncs: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.