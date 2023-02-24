Queens visits Liberty following McGhee’s 35-point outing

Queens Royals (17-13, 7-10 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (23-7, 14-3 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Queens Royals (17-13, 7-10 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (23-7, 14-3 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the Queens Royals after Darius McGhee scored 35 points in Liberty’s 85-77 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Flames are 15-1 on their home court. Liberty is the best team in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 60.4 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Royals are 7-10 in ASUN play. Queens is 6-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is averaging 22.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Kenny Dye is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.