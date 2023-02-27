Queens University ousts FGCU 61-55 in ASUN Tournament

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — BJ McLaurin and Kenny Dye scored 12 points apiece to lead Queens University to a 61-55…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — BJ McLaurin and Kenny Dye scored 12 points apiece to lead Queens University to a 61-55 victory over Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament on Monday night.

McLaurin hit two 3-pointers and all four of his free throws for the Royals (18-14). Jay’Den Turner added 11 points.

The Eagles (17-15) were led by Chase Johnston with 24 points. Isaiah Thompson added nine points and four assists, while Zach Anderson had eight points and six rebounds.

Queens University, the ninth seed, advances to play No. 1 seed Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals.

