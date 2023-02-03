Queens faces Austin Peay on 3-game road skid

Queens Royals (15-9, 5-6 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-16, 2-9 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (15-9, 5-6 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-16, 2-9 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Austin Peay looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Governors are 6-6 in home games. Austin Peay is 6-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Royals are 5-6 in ASUN play. Queens ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 35.9% from downtown. Logan Threatt leads the Royals shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Copeland is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 10.3 points. Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Kenny Dye is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

