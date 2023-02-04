Purdue Fort Wayne visits Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 35-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-9, 7-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (9-15, 5-8 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-9, 7-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (9-15, 5-8 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Antoine Davis scored 35 points in Detroit Mercy’s 85-67 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans are 6-3 in home games. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 6.3.

The Mastodons have gone 7-6 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Ra Kpedi averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 26.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Titans. Liddell is averaging 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Bobby Planutis is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 10.8 points. Jarred Godfrey is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

