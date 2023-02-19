Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wright State following Calvin’s 25-point game

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 9-8 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-13, 7-10 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 9-8 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-13, 7-10 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Trey Calvin scored 25 points in Wright State’s 85-68 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Mastodons are 8-6 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is seventh in the Horizon with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ra Kpedi averaging 3.7.

The Raiders are 9-8 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is second in the Horizon scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Calvin averaging 11.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Chong Qui is averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Mastodons. Jarred Godfrey is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Calvin is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 20.3 points and 3.8 assists. Brandon Noel is shooting 59.6% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.