Pullin and the UC Riverside Highlanders take on conference foe UC Irvine

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-9, 9-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-8, 9-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts UC Riverside in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Anteaters are 8-3 in home games. UC Irvine has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 9-4 in conference games. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Lachlan Olbrich averaging 5.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Baker is averaging 14.8 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Zyon Pullin is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

