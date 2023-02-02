Princeton hosts Manon and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (15-5, 5-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-6, 5-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (15-5, 5-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-6, 5-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits the Princeton Tigers after Chris Manon scored 23 points in Cornell’s 80-73 win over the Brown Bears.

The Tigers are 6-2 on their home court. Princeton averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Big Red are 5-2 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 19.0 assists. Greg Dolan leads the Big Red with 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is shooting 52.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Dolan is averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.