Princeton hosts Manon and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (15-5, 5-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-6, 5-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -3; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces the Princeton Tigers after Chris Manon scored 23 points in Cornell’s 80-73 win against the Brown Bears.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 in home games. Princeton scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Big Red have gone 5-2 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Sean Hansen averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Greg Dolan is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

