Presbyterian plays Gardner-Webb for conference matchup

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-19, 1-10 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-11, 7-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on Gardner-Webb in Big South action Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South scoring 71.7 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Blue Hose have gone 1-10 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 0-5 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Reid is averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Jalen Forrest is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 63.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

