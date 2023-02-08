Presbyterian faces Longwood on 11-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-20, 1-11 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-9, 8-4 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-20, 1-11 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-9, 8-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -11.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian aims to break its 11-game skid with a victory against Longwood.

The Lancers have gone 10-2 in home games. Longwood is third in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Blue Hose are 1-11 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Terrell Ard Jr. is averaging 7.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 62.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.