Presbyterian faces Charleston Southern on 16-game losing streak

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-25, 1-16 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-20, 4-13 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-25, 1-16 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-20, 4-13 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian enters the matchup with Charleston Southern as losers of 16 in a row.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-8 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Hose are 1-16 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian allows 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Jalen Forrest is scoring 11.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.