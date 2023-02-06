Predators try to keep win streak alive, host the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (24-18-6, fifth in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee;…

Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (24-18-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Vegas Golden Knights as winners of three consecutive games.

Nashville has a 14-7-3 record at home and a 24-18-6 record overall. The Predators have conceded 140 goals while scoring 135 for a -5 scoring differential.

Vegas is 29-18-4 overall and 15-5-4 on the road. The Golden Knights have a 25-2-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 19 goals and 22 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Stone has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.