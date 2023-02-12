Prairie View A&M visits Cotton and Grambling

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 5-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (16-8, 9-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 5-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (16-8, 9-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Virshon Cotton scored 20 points in Grambling’s 65-46 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 8-1 at home. Grambling is third in the SWAC scoring 68.8 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Panthers are 5-7 against conference opponents. Prairie View A&M allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

William Douglas is averaging 13.4 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

