Prairie View A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman following Dyson’s 23-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-14, 4-5 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-14, 4-5 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Dhashon Dyson scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 88-77 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 in home games. Prairie View A&M gives up 70.0 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-5 in conference matchups. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC shooting 35.8% from downtown. Marcus Garrett leads the Wildcats shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Gambrell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 24.8% from beyond the arc. William Douglas is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Garrett is averaging 14 points for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

