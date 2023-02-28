Powell and Buffalo host Northern Illinois

Buffalo Bulls (13-16, 7-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (12-17, 8-8 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Buffalo Bulls (13-16, 7-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (12-17, 8-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 101-71 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Huskies have gone 4-6 in home games. Northern Illinois gives up 75.0 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 7-9 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 2-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Crump is averaging 7.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Curtis Jones is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.