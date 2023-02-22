Potter, Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-18, 4-12 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-20, 4-12 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-18, 4-12 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-20, 4-12 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Camren Hunter and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears host Skyelar Potter and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in ASUN action.

The Bears are 6-6 in home games. Central Arkansas is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks are 4-12 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Potter is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 14.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

