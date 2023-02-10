Potter and Jacksonville State host Kennesaw State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-16, 3-10 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (19-7, 11-2 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-16, 3-10 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (19-7, 11-2 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays the Kennesaw State Owls after Skyelar Potter scored 28 points in Jacksonville State’s 54-52 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Owls have gone 10-0 at home. Kennesaw State is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-10 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.5 points. Terrell Burden is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Demaree King is averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Gamecocks. Potter is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.