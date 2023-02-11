Post and Boston College host No. 22 NC State

NC State Wolf Pack (19-6, 9-5 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-13, 6-8 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

NC State Wolf Pack (19-6, 9-5 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-13, 6-8 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -6.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on the No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack after Quinten Post scored 24 points in Boston College’s 82-76 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Eagles have gone 8-5 at home. Boston College is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wolf Pack have gone 9-5 against ACC opponents. NC State is sixth in the ACC giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Eagles and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Madsen is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 5.4 points. Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Terquavion Smith is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Casey Morsell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

