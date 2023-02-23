Portland State visits Montana following Parker’s 25-point game

Portland State Vikings (12-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-13, 8-7 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Portland State Vikings (12-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-13, 8-7 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -7; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays the Montana Grizzlies after Cameron Parker scored 25 points in Portland State’s 65-57 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-4 at home. Montana is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vikings are 6-9 in Big Sky play. Portland State has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan is averaging 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Montana.

Parker is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.