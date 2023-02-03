Portland State hosts Eastern Washington after Parker’s 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-7, 11-0 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-13, 4-6 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-7, 11-0 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-13, 4-6 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces the Eastern Washington Eagles after Cameron Parker scored 22 points in Portland State’s 69-66 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Vikings have gone 5-4 in home games. Portland State ranks eighth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Eagles are 11-0 in conference play. Eastern Washington ranks fifth in the Big Sky giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorell Saterfield is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 13.6 points. Parker is averaging 14 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games for Portland State.

Steele Venters is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15 points. Angelo Allegri is averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 79.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.