Portland plays San Francisco following Meadows’ 39-point performance

Portland Pilots (13-16, 5-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (17-12, 6-8 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -8; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the San Francisco Dons after Michael Meadows scored 39 points in Portland’s 103-84 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Dons are 10-5 on their home court. San Francisco averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Pilots are 5-9 in conference play. Portland ranks third in the WCC shooting 37.0% from deep. Chika Nduka leads the Pilots shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

