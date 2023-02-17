Portland hosts Podziemski and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (20-8, 8-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-15, 5-8 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (20-8, 8-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-15, 5-8 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the Portland Pilots after Brandin Podziemski scored 26 points in Santa Clara’s 81-74 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Pilots are 10-5 in home games. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Moses Wood leads the Pilots with 6.0 boards.

The Broncos are 8-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara is fifth in the WCC shooting 36.3% from deep. Podziemski leads the Broncos shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Keshawn Justice averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Podziemski is shooting 48.5% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.