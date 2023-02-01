Portland hosts Earlington and San Diego

Portland Pilots (11-13, 3-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-13, 3-6 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (11-13, 3-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-13, 3-6 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Portland Pilots after Marcellus Earlington scored 24 points in San Diego’s 94-81 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Toreros are 7-6 on their home court. San Diego is fifth in the WCC with 13.6 assists per game led by Seikou Sisoho Jawara averaging 3.2.

The Pilots are 3-6 in WCC play. Portland has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Moses Wood averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Robertson is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

