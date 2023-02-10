Porter leads Pepperdine against San Francisco after 30-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (9-17, 2-10 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-12, 4-8 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (9-17, 2-10 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-12, 4-8 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on the San Francisco Dons after Jevon Porter scored 30 points in Pepperdine’s 92-80 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Dons have gone 9-5 at home. San Francisco scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Waves are 2-10 in WCC play. Pepperdine is second in the WCC scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The Dons and Waves match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 11.2 points and five assists. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.