Podziemski leads Santa Clara against BYU after 30-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (19-8, 7-5 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-12, 6-7 WCC) Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (19-8, 7-5 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-12, 6-7 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the BYU Cougars after Brandin Podziemski scored 30 points in Santa Clara’s 71-69 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Cougars are 11-3 on their home court. BYU ranks second in the WCC in team defense, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 7-5 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is shooting 60.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

Podziemski is averaging 19.4 points, eight rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.