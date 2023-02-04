Pleasant and Abilene Christian host Cal Baptist

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-11, 4-6 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-10, 5-5 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-11, 4-6 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-10, 5-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Joe Pleasant scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 83-68 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Lancers are 9-4 in home games. Cal Baptist is 6-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats have gone 4-6 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Damien Daniels is averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.