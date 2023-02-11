Placer’s 19 help North Florida beat Stetson 92-81

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer’s 19 points helped North Florida defeat Stetson 92-81 on Saturday. Placer also had five…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer’s 19 points helped North Florida defeat Stetson 92-81 on Saturday.

Placer also had five assists for the Ospreys (11-15, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carter Hendricksen added 17 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six assists. Jarius Hicklen was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Jalen Blackmon finished with 18 points and two steals for the Hatters (14-11, 9-5). Stephan D. Swenson added 15 points and five assists for Stetson. In addition, Sam Peek finished with 13 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

North Florida plays Thursday against Lipscomb on the road, and Stetson hosts FGCU on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

