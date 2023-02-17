Placer leads North Florida against Austin Peay

North Florida Ospreys (12-15, 7-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-20, 2-13 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (12-15, 7-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-20, 2-13 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Austin Peay Governors after Jose Placer scored 32 points in North Florida’s 114-111 overtime win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors are 6-8 on their home court. Austin Peay has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Ospreys are 7-8 in ASUN play. North Florida has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Durugordon is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Placer averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 0-10, averaging 60.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.