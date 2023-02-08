Placer and North Florida host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 4-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 4-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jose Placer scored 21 points in North Florida’s 65-58 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 8-1 on their home court. North Florida has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-8 against ASUN opponents. FGCU has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Hendricksen is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Ospreys. Placer is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

Isaiah Thompson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.