Pittsburgh visits Basile and Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 5-10 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pittsburgh Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 5-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Pittsburgh Panthers after Grant Basile scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 77-70 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hokies have gone 11-3 at home. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies with 7.3 boards.

The Panthers are 12-3 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Fede Federiko averaging 2.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basile is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Nelly Cummings is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

