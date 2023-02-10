Pittsburgh Panthers face the Florida State Seminoles, aim for 5th straight victory

Pittsburgh Panthers (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-17, 6-8 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-17, 6-8 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Florida State.

The Seminoles are 5-8 in home games. Florida State gives up 75.3 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 10-3 in ACC play. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Jamarius Burton is averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

