Pickett leads Penn State against Minnesota after 41-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jalen Pickett scored 41 points in Penn State’s 93-81 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Golden Gophers are 5-9 on their home court. Minnesota gives up 69.2 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 6-9 in Big Ten play. Penn State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers and Nittany Lions match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12.4 points. Dawson Garcia is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Pickett is averaging 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

