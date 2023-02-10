Picarelli leads UMBC against Bryant after 21-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (16-8, 7-4 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (16-10, 6-5 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bryant Bulldogs (16-8, 7-4 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (16-10, 6-5 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Matteo Picarelli scored 21 points in UMBC’s 72-63 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Retrievers have gone 12-2 at home. UMBC has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in conference play. Bryant is the America East leader with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Picarelli averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Timberlake is averaging 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

