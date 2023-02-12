Phillip and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Howard

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-9, 6-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-10, 7-1 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-9, 6-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-10, 7-1 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Howard Bison after Da’Shawn Phillip scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 76-73 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bison are 10-2 in home games. Howard is third in the MEAC with 14.6 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 5.9.

The Hawks are 6-2 in conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Settle is averaging 11.4 points and six rebounds for the Bison. Hawkins is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Phillip is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.1 points. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is shooting 49.0% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 12.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.