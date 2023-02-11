Phelps, SMU Mustangs square off against the Wichita State Shockers

SMU Mustangs (9-16, 4-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-12, 5-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (9-16, 4-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-12, 5-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaykwon Walton and the Wichita State Shockers host Zhuric Phelps and the SMU Mustangs in AAC play Sunday.

The Shockers are 6-8 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs are 4-8 against AAC opponents. SMU gives up 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Shockers. Walton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Zach Nutall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Phelps is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.